PLANS which could see Monmouthshire’s only in-patient dementia ward closed are “flawed”, the area’s AM has said.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is currently consulting on plans to close the St Pierre ward at Chepstow Community Hospital, citing difficulties with recruiting staff. Patients would instead be treated at Newport’s St Woolos Hospital or Ysbyty Tri Chwm in Ebbw Vale.

Speaking in the Senedd this week Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay said there was “deep concern in and around Chepstow” about the proposal to close the 15-bed ward.

"If this goes ahead, it will represent the loss of Monmouthshire's entire in-patient dementia provision, and a combined reduction in provision in Newport and Monmouthshire from 29 to 14 beds,” he said.

Addressing first minister Carwyn Jones, he said: “Will you urge the health board to reconsider these flawed plans to protect Chepstow's hospital's valuable resources and to find a more sustainable solution to the problem the health board is currently facing?”

Mr Jones replied: “I am aware of the changes that have been made.

“I am also aware that the health board has undertaken a 12-week public consultation.

“That's still open, and I'd encourage all views to be fed into that consultation.

“I'm also aware that the health board has discussed options for the future development of Chepstow Community Hospital and has established a working group to develop proposals for the future of the excellent local facilities, and I further understand that the health board is expecting an initial report to be presented in the spring.”

The consultation into the proposal will run until Friday, January 26.