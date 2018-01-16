A SEVENTY million funding bid to improve Newport schools has received in-principle support.

Newport City Council recently submitted a funding bid to the Welsh Government to support £70 million of improvements to schools in the city. The council has said in-principle support has been confirmed and that work can now begin on the next steps of the plan.

The aim of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century School and Education programme is to reduce the number of schools and colleges in poor condition and ensure Wales has the right size schools and colleges in the right locations.

Councillor Gail Giles, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “This is fantastic news for Newport schools. This money will not only enable us to make some much-needed improvements, it will also help us ensure our schools are fit to offer current and future generations the best possible educational experience.”

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We have made a clear commitment to schools and education and have backed it up with additional cash injections in this financial year and proposals to continue such support in the coming year."

Under the programme, local authorities were invited to bid for funds to carry out such works in their area.

A spokeswoman for the council said Newport put forward a programme of improvements to the value of £70 million in anticipation that the Welsh Government would fund 50 per cent.

She said: "The schools included in the proposal were selected in line with the council’s strategic aims and the priorities of the programme.

"Those taking priority have been selected based on condition, the number of school places available in the area and ways in which we can make best use of current assets.

"Work on the detailed plans, businesses cases and work programme will now begin and will be further considered by Welsh Government as required by the funding programme."

The outline scheme submitted included the following projects but the exact elements may be subject to change as negotiations with the Welsh Government continue.

It is proposed to carry out improvements to Bassaleg School, Caerleon Comprehensive and Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, such as the replacement of demountable buildings and remodelling, to ensure sufficiency of school places.

It is proposed also to carry out on-site improvements, for example to catering and external areas, to improve facilities and create additional places at Maesglas Primary, Pillgwenlly Primary, Maindee Primary, Rogerstone Primary, St Woolos Primary and Malpas Church in Wales.

The proposals also include funds which will support new schools in the city - Glan Llyn and Llanwern Primaries and a proposed new school on the Whiteheads development - and which are partly funded by developers: