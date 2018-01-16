A YELLOW weather warning has now been issued for the entire region as snow has begun to fall.

The MET office issued the warning for showers, sleet, snow and hail.

The weather service warned that the weather warning has been extended further south and east to cover small amounts of snow.

There has been snowfall reported in Abertillery and Crosskeys this afternoon.

Because of this they have warned that delays to travel are possible, although there is a low likelihood of cancellations of public transport services.

Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.

Some roads and pavements will turn icy there may snow in some places, especially on higher ground.

There is currently a speed restriction of 40mph due to strong winds on the M48 Both ways between Juntion 1 B4461 and Junction 2 A466 Newhouse Roundabout.