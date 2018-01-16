MEMBERS of the emergency services came together for a joint exercise in Gwent today which was watched by the Princess Royal.

The Princess Royal came to Abertillery fire station where she watched a training exercise involving South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

The station serves as a base for fire, ambulance and police services in the town.

Community service officer Kay Mosley from Abertillery was cut out of a car as part of the exercise.

She said: "The Princess Royal came across when I was in the body brace and she asked me if I would like an umbrella because I was getting wet and she asked me if I was a volunteer.

"It was fantastic. What I really enjoyed about today was that she took the time to come out in the rain and talk to all the people involved."

Gwent Police's chief constable Julian Williams also attended the event.

He said: "It was fabulous that the Princess Royal came down today.

"We are doing a huge amount of work as joint emergency services to work together and collaborate and we feel it is really working.

"In Abertillery we have the joint fire, ambulance, health and police station is really working and we wold like to see that as the way forward."

Matt Yates, crew manager at Abertillery fire station, was incident commander during the exercise.

He said: "I organised the demonstration and it went really well.

"She was asking about training and how many times a year we do this. A lot of work has gone into the station and working with the other services which are based here we pick up a lot of knowledge."

The Princess Royal then met with representatives of the different emergency services involved in the exercise and signed a guest book and unveiled a plaque which commemorated the visit.