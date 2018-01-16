A BUSINESS is facing a potential fine totalling £40,000 for employing illegal workers.

Immigration enforcement officers visited Gourmet House, in Tillery Street, Abertillery on January 11, where a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man from China, who had both entered the country illegally, were found.

The business has received a referral notice and warned a penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker could be imposed unless employers can show right-to-work document checks were carried out.

If the business cannot provide proof it could face a £40,000 fine.

The business must now report regularly to immigration enforcement while the case is progressed.

Richard Johnson, from immigration enforcement in Wales, said: “I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”