AN APPLICATION which could have halted a 226-home development in Cwmbran by turning it into a village green has been refused by Torfaen council.

Last year, housing plans on the site of former Llantarnam Comprehensive School were approved by councillors with conditions.

Barratt Homes was asked to provide new sports pitches and measures addressing highway safety and flooding concerns.

The application was put forward Llantarnam Road residents Nick and Lynne Morgan, on behalf of the residents of John Fielding Gardens, and argued that the land is of “benefit to the community” and is used for sports and recreational use.

On Thursday, Torfaen council's town and village green licensing sub-committee reviewed the matter, following the public inquiry in July last year.

A council spokesman said: “A report prepared by an independent inspector, who heard evidence in a public inquiry lasting three days, found this land did not sufficiently meet the criteria to be classed as a village green.

“It was recommended that the application be refused on this basis, and this was unanimously accepted by the licensing subcommittee.”

In the report presented to members of the committee, it was revealed that the cost to the council in handling the application had been more than £30,000, mainly in legal fees.

Martin Jones, the senior solicitor, said: " The cost to the council of dealing with this application has been considerable.

"Thus far just over £30,000.00 has been spent in fees to the inspector, legal fees, and the required advertising costs.

"This does not include costings for the significant amount of officer time, from numerous council departments, that has been involved.

"The council is unable to recover any of these costs from the unsuccessful applicant."

The application was refused as it failed to meet the following criteria in order to become a village green.

The first matter was "the applicant has failed to identify any qualifying locality or neighbourhood within a locality".

The second issue identified in the report was "the applicant has failed to establish that the application land has been used for lawful sports and pastimes as of right by a significant number of the inhabitants of a locality or neighbourhood within a locality throughout the relevant 20 year period."

The development refers to the application has been named in honour of the Cwmbran soldier Pte James Prosser.