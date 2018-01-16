MOTORISTS crossing the Severn Bridges were left unable to pay using their TAG accounts after tolls were reduced.

The issue, which has now been rectified, left motorists having to pay by cash or debit card on both the M48 Severn Bridge and M4 Second Severn Crossing.

Severn TAG is an electronic device fixed to a vehicle which is scanned at the tolls, allowing motorists to pass through without queuing.

However Steve Hoselitz, 70, who lives near Usk, said he was left unable to pay using TAG on two trips on Saturday and Sunday.

He said: "I had money in my account to cross the bridge but I was not able to get through.

“People had to be directed and then pay manually.

“It is a major cock-up.”

Mr Hoselitz said a staff member at the toll office said hundreds were in the same position, although Highways England have said only a "very small number" were hit.

He said he found his account locked, despite it being in credit.

Highways England said the problem has now been resolved and that any additional payments will be refunded.

A spokeswoman for Highways England said: “A technical issue with a very small number of TAG accounts for the Severn Bridges came to light this week and we have acted quickly to rectify it.

“We would like to apologise to any customers who have been affected and reassure them that the issue is now resolved and any additional payments that were made will be refunded.

“Anyone who is concerned about their TAG payments or has any queries should contact the TAG office on 01454 633522 or tag@severnbridge.co.uk.”

The issue arose as toll prices were finally reduced on January 8 when the Severn Crossings returned to public ownership.

This month was also the first time that the tolls have not gone up since 1966, when they were first introduced.

Cars now pay £5.60 instead of £6.70, while prices have also been reduced for buses, vans, lorries and coaches.

The tolls will be abolished by December 31, this year.

The Uk Government estimates that the reduction and eventual abolition of the tolls will strengthen economic links and prospects for the 'natural corridor' of south Wales and the south west of England, delivering a £100 million a year boost to the Welsh economy

Regular vehicle users of the crossings meanwhile, will enjoy considerable savings. Based on a monthly TAG - vehicle identification system - charge of £117.92 over 12 months, the annual saving will amount to more than £1,400.