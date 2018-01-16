A MAN has been arrested in suspicion of murder after police found a man’s body in a Newport house.

Gwent Police were called to a property in Brynderwen Road, in the St Julian’s area of Newport, on Monday at 3.30pm. On arrival, officers found the body of Anthony Bubbins, a 57-year-old man from the Newport area.

The force appealed for information to locate 54-year-old Paul Paget, from the Newport area, who they believed may hold "vital information" into the investigation.

Paget was located in the Devon area and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. At the time of publication, he remained in police custody and was due to be brought back to the Gwent Police force imminently.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Gwent Police were called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in the Newport area at approximately 15.30pm on Monday, January 15.

“On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 57-year-old man from the Newport area, who we can now name as Anthony Bubbins.

“The family of the deceased have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The cause of death has yet to be established.

“We are currently treating the death as suspicious and have now launched a murder investigation.”

Yesterday morning, there were two police cars and a police van at the scene in Brynderwen Road.

No officers could be seen on the street but there was a police tape up by an alleyway area.

Police were also investigating a property in Christchurch Road, around 200 yards around the corner from main investigation site, as part of their lines of enquiries.

In Christchurch Road, there was a police van, a forensic van and a police car. A forensic officer was taking pictures of the house.

Police also conducted door to door enquiries, asking residents for information about Paget.

If you have any information regarding this incident please ring 101, quoting log number: 320 15/01/17