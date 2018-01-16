GWENT Police are working with a charity aimed at providing emotional support to support those in custody.

On Tuesday, Gwent Police signed a memorandum of understanding with the Samaritans.

A spokeswoman for the force said that, on average, each week someone will take their own life within three days of being released from police custody in England and Wales.

She said: "From today, this partnership will ensure that when an individual is detained in custody they are offered a call to Samaritans from their cell.

"In addition, when an individual leaves custody, they will be provided with the Samaritans contact details as well as being offered a call from Samaritans within 24 hours.

"Samaritans signs are also displayed in all of the cells at this custody suite."

Gwent Police's assistant chief constable Rhiannon Kirk said: “This shows our commitment to reducing risk to people in police custody by ensuring they are offered support while being detained and after leaving custody.

“By working in partnership we can ensure help is available to those at risk from suicide and self-harm and ultimately save lives.”