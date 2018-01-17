A FREEDOM of information (FOI) request has revealed that more than 40,000 speeding tickets were issued in Gwent in 2017 .

In 2017, there were 40,915 tickets issued to motorists compared to 29,959 in 2016, based on the FOI request from UK Carline.

From the same request, the fastest speed captured in 70mph zone was 144mph, while the fastest speed captured in a 30mph area was 94mph.

The camera which captured the most speeding incidents was on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 23A and 24.

Teresa Healy, the partnership manager with GoSafe said: “The location where highest numbers of offences have been recorded on the M4 Junction 23a to Junction 24 carry a proportionally high volume of traffic through their respective police force area; therefore the proportion of drivers exceeding the speed limit represents a small percentage of the overall traffic flow and should not be considered the usual speed of traffic on these roads.

“The presence of speed enforcement cameras meant that the offence can be detected and dealt with appropriately, and it is the activation of these cameras that accounts for a large proportion of the offence level increase from 2016."

Speed cameras in Wales are controlled by Go Safe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, which is funded by the Welsh Assembly and collaborates with the four Welsh police forces.

“GoSafe would like to emphasise that the cameras are placed in order to reduce collisions and casualties and I appeal to the motoring public to respect the speed limits on Welsh roads at all times," added the partnership manager.

“Cameras are deployed to contribute to casualty reduction and make communities safer, not to generate income.

“GoSafe are continuing to work with our partners, communities and the general public on education campaigns and training initiatives.

“There is a simple message - cameras are in place to save lives.”

Jonathan Nolan, general manager at UK Carline said: “Our research has certainly produced some eye opening insight into the UK’s driving habits, with some worryingly fast speeds being clocked by speed cameras up and down the country over the last few years.

“We hope the stats will make people think twice next time they consider speeding, particularly in more residential areas. Drivers should always stay safe on the roads by never exceeding the speed limits.”