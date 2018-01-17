AN ambitious £70 million improvement programme to benefit 12 Newport schools has moved a step closer.

The Welsh Government has given its approval in principle to proposals submitted by Newport City Council last year.

Such an arrangement would see the Welsh Government fund 50 per cent of the cost through a grant from its 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

And following that approval in principle, the council can now begin to plan its programme in detail.

Three secondary schools - Bassaleg School, Caerleon Comprehensive, and Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed - are earmarked for improvements through the programme, such as the replacement of demountable buildings, and remodelling, to ensure enough pupil places are available.

Six primary schools - Maesglas, Pilgwenlly, Maindee, Rogerstone, St Woolos and Malpas Church in Wales - are also set for improvements to create extra places. Improvements to facilities, for instance to catering and external areas, are also proposed.

Three new schools in the city, all of which are partly funded by developers, are also set to benefit from the programme. these are Glan Llyn and Llanwern primaries, and the primary school proposed as part of the redevelopment of the former Whiteheads steelworks site, off Mendalgief Road.

The 21st Century Schools and Education Programme aims to reduce the number of schools and colleges in poor condition, and to ensure Wales has schools of an appropriate size, and colleges in the right locations.

“This is fantastic news for Newport schools," said councillor Gail Giles, cabinet member for education and skills.

"This money will not only enable us to make some much-needed improvements. It will also help us ensure our schools are fit to offer current and future generations the best possible educational experience.”

Council leader Debbie Wilcox said the council has made a "clear commitment" to schools and education and has "backed it up with additional cash injections in this financial year, and with proposals to continue such support in the coming year."

Under the Welsh Government programme, councils were invited to bid for funds to carry out improvement works at schools in their areas.

Newport's submission of a £70m programme of improvements was made in anticipation that the Welsh Government would fund 50 per cent.

"The schools included in the proposal were selected in line with the council’s strategic aims, and the priorities of the programme," said a council spokesman.

"Those taking priority have been selected based on condition, the number of school places available in the area, and ways in which we can make best use of current assets.

"Work on the detailed plans, businesses cases and work programme will now begin, and will be further considered by Welsh Government as required by the funding programme."