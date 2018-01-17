In 11 years in the Welsh Assembly, Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths has held almost every ministerial portfolio, from health to local government, and from science to tackling poverty. Today she is responsible for energy, planning and rural affairs - an area set to be particularly impacted by Brexit. IAN CRAIG met her at her office in Cardiff Bay to talk about her time in office the challenges posed by the UK's oncoming exit of the European Union.

AS HAS become increasingly clear over the past year and a half, Brexit will have repercussions across all elements of politics.

And for the Welsh Government’s energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths, the result of the June 2016 referendum has had an impact on every corner of her work.

Ms Griffiths grew up in Wrexham, the town she now represents in the Assembly, in what she described as “a very un-political household”.

“I became very interested in politics as a teenager,” she said.

“The first time I voted was in 1979 when Margaret Thatcher came to power, so then I joined the Labour Party and became very interested in politics.

“I looked very carefully into all the parties and what they stood for and decided Labour was the one from me from the social justice point of view.

“You’re never going to agree with everything and there have been times I’ve questioned different policies and different events that have happened, but I always felt I could only change from within. We we are a broad church and it’s always been my home.”

Ms Griffiths worked as a medical secretary before entering politics as an assistant to Wrexham MP John Marek and later his successor Ian Lucas.

After first running for the Assembly in 2003, in which she was narrowly beaten by former boss John Marek, who had been deselected by Labour and was running under an Independent ticket, it was second time lucky for Ms Griffiths, who won the seat in the next Assembly Election in 2007.

Just two years later she was handed her first ministerial portfolio of science and skills, and later had responsibility at different times for health and social services, local government and tackling poverty. Following the 2016 Assembly Election she was made environment and rural affairs secretary, and in a reshuffle in November last year her portfolio was revised to energy, planning and rural affairs.

With a portfolio so deeply shaped by European Union regulation, Ms Griffiths is under no doubt about what the biggest challenge she faces is.

“It’s got to be Brexit,” she said. “I came into this portfolio in May 2016 – and then we had the referendum in June 2016.

“I can honestly say since then Brexit has taken up a lot of time.

“The whole structure of agriculture and fisheries and land management has been shaped by EU legislation and regulations and that’s all going to stop on March 29 next year.

“Obviously there will be a transition period, but we will have to have our own policies – our own agriculture policy, food policy, fisheries policy and so on.

“There’s something like 8,000 pieces of legislation and regulation in my portfolio relating to the EU at the moment, so you can imagine the level of work, not just for me, but for my officials, and we’ve had very little additional resource given to us to do that.”

She added: “I was hopeful that we wouldn’t be leaving so I hadn’t spent a lot of time thinking about what happens if we leave to the portfolio.

“I can remember the morning after the vote – I had been been up all night because I’m a political anorak, and I remember on the Friday I was doing a ministerial visit to a dairy.

“I walked into the reception to be met with a plaque from when they opened, partly with EU funding. I remember it hitting me that I wouldn’t be seeing any new ones of those and the reality of it and feeling quite angry.

“But that’s what the people of Wales voted for – the majority in Wales was to leave, my own constituency was to leave, so we have to go with it and make the best of it.”

But, despite having describing herself as “a passionate remainer”, Ms Griffiths said she’d come to realise Brexit is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Its very easy to see the challenges but we need to look for the opportunities as well,” she said.

“The Common Agricultural Policy, for instance, is very inflexible.

“Now we’ll have the opportunity to have our own Welsh Common Agricultural Policy that is absolutely right for the people of Wales and for our agricultural sector. So that’s an opportunity.”

But she said it was important the status of EU nationals currently living and working in the UK was not put at risk after March next year.

“So much of the workforce in my portfolio, if you think of farm labour, food production or abattoirs, are EU nationals,” she said.

“For example an abattoir that employs 1,000 people, 80 per cent of them are EU nationals.

“Its very difficult to make an abattoir more attractive to work in – they pay good salaries and look after their staff, but people don’t want to work in an abattoir.

“I think probably those workforce challenges in Wales could be worse than in other parts of the UK.”

Although Ms Griffiths said the Welsh Government was relying on David Davis’ Brexit department to secure a good exit deal for the UK, she said the current shape of the EU Withdrawal Bill was not acceptable.

“The bill as its stands isn’t acceptable to us,” she said.

“You’ve got these powers that currently sit in Brussels that should come to London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and of course Cardiff.

“But what the UK government is saying now is it’ll all come to London and they’ll dish it out.

“That’s not the way it should be.

“The EU referendum wasn’t a referendum on devolution.

“We’ve had two referendums on devolution – the one in 2011 was very emphatic about us having more powers.

“It’s just completely unacceptable to me, and, I’m sure, to the majority of people of Wales. We need to keep those powers.”

And this significant challenge comes alongside the day-to-day work of shaping policy within her portfolio.

“You need to spread yourself across the portfolio so its really important that you’re not just visiting farms, that I’m visiting renewable energy projects, that I’m visiting food plants, that I’m visiting marine and fisheries settings,” she said.

Ms Griffiths said discovering the depth of farming in Wales had been one of the most rewarding parts of her current portfolio.

“It’s a very vibrant sector,” she said.

“I personally came in with not a lot of knowledge of farming. There aren’t many farms in my constituency, it’s mainly an urban constituency, so I had to learn very quickly.

“But it’s just fascinating.

“Farmers do so much more than farm.

“Its a way of life and it’s such an important sector for Wales.”

But she said she believed there is work to be done to educate people in Wales about the importance of farming to the country.

“If you ask a child now where their food comes from they say ‘the supermarket’,” she said.

“But I think farmers have embraced the need for education. I’ve been to a couple of farms where they have schoolchildren on the farm every week.

“But I still think there is an educational aspect of farming that needs to be addressed, and I think the farming community is up for that.”

Ms Griffiths’ portfolio also includes responsibility for overseeing the newest innovations in energy – including renewable power.

But one of the biggest planned renewable schemes in Wales, the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon, is outside of her hands, with the UK government holding responsibility for giving it approval – something it has so far failed to do.

Not only would the scheme, which involves a wall of turbines, which are turned by the tides, be the first of its kind in the world, its success would also mean similar projects off the coasts of Newport and Cardiff.

Ms Griffiths said: “We are very keen to get a decision from the UK government on that.

“It would be very significant and I am getting increasingly concerned the UK government is going to kick it into the long grass.”

Looking back on her career, from the NHS and through the Welsh Government cabinet, Ms Griffiths said: “Probably if you’d told the teenage me I would be in this position now I would have laughed.

“But I’ve been incredibly fortunate – it’s a huge privilege to be elected.

“For someone to go into a polling station and put a cross against your name really makes you focus on the trust they put in you.”