THERE wasn’t much that Valleys Gymnastics Academy’s Bethany Paull didn’t achieve in her sport during 2017.

In August, the youngster, coached by Shevel Hewitt, won six Special Olympics National Games medals in Sheffield, before becoming the national all-around champion two months later.

Nominated for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi next March, she is also her club’s disability captain.

And now the Gwent gymnast has been put up for the Disability Sports Performer of the Year prize in the South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

Hewitt is among those to nominate Bethany, who has learning difficulties.

She said: “Bethany started gymnastics at a late age and had to work extremely hard to overcome her disability to achieve the simplest of goals.

“Within a year Bethany achieved a place in the women’s artistic squad and became captain of the disability squad a year later.

“Bethany also volunteers at the gym as a young leader helping children in recreational gymnastics.

“In August, she became Special Olympics all-around champion with gold and silver apparatus medals, and she was Welsh all-around champion in October.

“The fact Bethany has been able to take on the discipline required of gymnastics is a highlight in itself, and all down to her determination to undertake the conditioning required.

“Bethany has shown that even with a disability you can achieve big goals.

“She is a true gymnast as she works just as hard as the girls without disabilities.”

Another nominator, Kay Parfitt, added: “Bethany has overcome many obstacles since joining Valleys Gymnastics Academy.

“Due to her vulnerability and special needs we looked to channel her into a small group of children with the same needs that she had.

“Each week Bethany progressed and a special thank you to coach Shevel Hewitt who invited Bethany to attend a mainstream class.”

For a full explanation of each awards category visit southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards – nominations close at 5pm on Friday, January 19, 2018.

The award ceremony will take place at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, March 14.