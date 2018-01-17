GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate Gareth Weaver, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on August 3.

The 35-year-old from Tredegar was serving a 32-month prison sentence for assault.

He was released on licence and has breached his licence conditions, resulting in his recall to prison.

He has links to the Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Newport areas of Gwent.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts of should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log: 1800005470.