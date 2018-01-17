WOMEN in Cwmbran will get a discount of 30 per cent off their entry fee if they sign up to the town’s Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event this January.

The charity is urging women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to enter the 5k event which will take place at Northfields Recreation Ground on Sunday, June 17.

By signing up to Race for Life, women in Cwmbran will make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Lisa Sweeting, the event manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in south Wales to commit to getting a little more active in 2018 by signing up for Race for Life and taking on a new fitness challenge.

“It’s time to mark the New Year and make a resolution to remember.

“It’s a special opportunity for people to come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived.

“Whether they plan to pound the pavements or stroll to the finish, every step women take will help to support life-saving research.”

Dr Áine McCarthy, Cancer Research UK’s Senior Science Communications Officer, said: “Signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a great opportunity for women looking to kick-start a healthier lifestyle.

“Being regularly active has long-term health benefits, as research shows that even moderate physical activity can help reduce the risk of cancer. Brisk walking counts - anything that gets you warm and a little out of breath.

“There are over 200 types of cancer and we need continued investment in research to help us find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them all.”

Visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770 for further information.