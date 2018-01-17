COMMUTERS can expect delays to rail services between Cardiff and Newport this evening due to 'animals' on the railway line.

According to a spokesman at Arriva Trains Wales it was a dog running loose on the line near Pengam Junction.

The rail company Tweeted: "Due to animals on the railway between Cardiff Central and Newport South Wales trains have to run at reduced speed.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 17 minutes."

The dog has been removed from the line and services are returning to normal.