A MOTION by a Gwent AM calling on the Welsh Government to introduce a bill which would keep EU law in force in Wales post-Brexit has won unanimous approval.

As MPs voted on amendments to the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill this afternoon, Plaid Cymru South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis introduced the motion calling for a ‘Welsh Continuation Bill’ in the Assembly.

The UK Government has so far resisted calls to ensure all powers over devolved areas such as agriculture currently held by Europe are handed straight back to Wales once the UK leaves the European Union next year. Instead, the powers will be transferred to Westminster, which will then be responsible for distributing them to the devolved governments.

Mr Lewis, who appeared in the Senedd despite currently undergoing treatment for cancer, said introducing such a bill “is not and has never been the preferred option of Plaid Cymru”.

Saying “The UK Government has shown little but contempt for the devolved nations”, he branded the EU Withdrawal Bill “a naked power grab if ever there was one”.

“Powers over long-devolved matters, like agriculture and environmental protection, will be seized by ministers in Westminster,” he said.

“Decisions that will deeply affect the livelihoods of Welsh farmers, for example, will be made in Westminster by those who are also very keen to strike new trade deals with countries like America, Australia and New Zealand at all costs.”

He added: “Whether to support a continuity bill or not comes down to how you answer one simple question - do you believe that the referendum of 2016 provides a mandate to the UK Government to remove powers from this National Assembly?

“Plaid Cymru says it does not provide such a mandate, particularly when quite the opposite was promised to the people of Wales during that referendum.”

Mr Lewis’ motion received unanimous support from AMs representing all parties, with Conservative North Wales AM Mark Isherwood saying he and his colleagues “believe that any common framework in any area must be agreed and not imposed by the UK Government.”

Meanwhile Ukip Wales leader Neil Hamilton said he was disappointed the UK Government “has made it more difficult to pass the EU Withdrawal Bill than it need have been”.

Responding to the debate, finance secretary Mark Drakeford called the UK Government bill “wholly unacceptable”.

“The Welsh Government will not be able to recommend consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill as it currently stands,” he said.

First minister Carwyn Jones has previously said the Welsh Government is developing such a bill and would submit it at the end of the money depending on the progress of the Brexit Bill in Parliament.