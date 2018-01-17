PLAID Cymru leader Leanne Wood has criticised an idea which could give police powers to crack down on all begging in the centre of Newport.

Newport City Council is consulting on a suggestion to revise a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which was introduced in November 2015 in an effort to stamp out anti-social behaviour, banning activities such as street drinking and “aggressive begging”. But a recent report said the order had been “ineffective”, with proposed revisions including handing police power to crack down on all begging in the city centre.

Although the council has denied this amounts to a “blanket ban” on begging, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood raised concerns about the order in the Assembly this week.

“It’s the view of homelessness charity Wallich that aggressive begging is already prohibited under the existing PSPO, and that shifting begging off the streets will only make it harder to provide support for those people who need help with homelessness services,” she said.

Addressing first minister Carwyn Jones, she said: “Although the hands of the Welsh Government are tied in terms of preventing local authorities from opposing these restrictions, can you please give us your view on such blanket bans on begging, and can you issue guidance to local authorities, urging them to seek a much more compassionate response?”

Mr Jones replied: “There is no doubt that many people find aggressive begging intimidating, but the answer is not simply to say, ‘Well, just get rid of them and that’s the end of it’, because there has to be a twin-track approach.

“Many people do feel that they don’t want to see people begging on the street, but there has to be an alternative where people can go, where people don’t feel they have to beg or where people get the support that they need, where they’re given a roof over their heads and get that support.

“We’re not in the days of the Vagrancy Act 1824, where people were effectively criminalised because they were homeless.

“It does need a compassionate approach, she (Ms Wood) is right, and that means ensuring that where there are plans to deal with the issue of begging on the streets that there are places people can go in order that they feel they don’t have to do that in the first place.”

Newport East AM John Griffiths also spoke on the issue, saying there was “a worrying level of rough sleeping and begging on our streets”.

“I think that’s been very visible and noticeable to all of us and the public in general,” he said.

“We do need constructive responses.”

The Labour AM also praised plans by the Newport Business Investment District to introduce a ‘diverted giving’ scheme, through which people will be able to donate money to homeless charities through city centre shops rather than giving it directly to beggars, ensuring the money goes to support homeless people.

Mr Jones replied: “This is not a question of Newport saying ‘We’re going to get rid of beggars’.

“It’s a question of saying ‘Look, is there a better way, a more humane way of helping people?’”

The revised order also contains a proposal to crack down on gang behaviour, such as large groups of young people causing anti-social behaviour. A consultation on the revised plan has been launched.

To take part in the consultation please visit the council’s website newport.gov.uk/haveyoursay