THE demolition of a former pub in the centre of Newport has been completed.

The Hornblower in Commercial Street, as well as the buildings surrounding it, have been knocked down as part of plans by developer Pobl Group to build a new block of flats.

Builders have been demolishing the building in sections since 2017.

The new building will contain 38 affordable flats, which will be available exclusively to over-55s, as well as a shop on the ground floor and a new entrance to the Park Square car park.

The scheme was granted planning permission in January last year.

All the memorabilia previously housed in the Hornblower has now been moved to McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar on the High Street