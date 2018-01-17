A FACEBOOK post written by a former Torfaen councillor, alleging a link between a Pontypool businessman to Jimmy Savile and paedophilia, has been ruled as “highly damaging” by an ombudsman.

Former Pontypool ward member Mike Harris posted a picture of Steve Harris in a public group page in 2015, prompting a complaint from the owner of Saving Vinyl Music.

Nick Bennett, the public services ombudsman for Wales, in a report said that the ex-councillor had caused “deliberate and unnecessary offence to Steve Harris and his family”.

“On October 24, 2015, Cllr Harris posted an image of Jimmy Savile on the Torfaen Matters Facebook site. The text above this image read “Once upon a time this man’s life revolved around vinyl records [wink emoji]”,” said Mr Bennett.

“Mr [Steve] Harris said that the comment which related to making a living from vinyl records was a direct reference to the fact he ran a record stall.

“He said that it had also caused upset to his family.”

Mr Bennett added: “Cllr Harris stated that there was no intention to make any connection between Jimmy Savile and Mr Harris.

“He reiterated that he had not intended to suggest that Mr Harris was a paedophile.”

In his ruling, Mr Bennett said: “I consider that Cllr Harris has caused deliberate and unnecessary offence to Mr Harris and his family.

“Any comment or act which suggest a link or connection to paedophilia is in my view highly damaging to a person’s reputation and could have very serious consequences in both a personal and professional capacity.

“Cllr Harris also appears to have disregarded advice on this matter given to all members by the council’s monitoring officers.

“For the above reasons, I consider that there is evidence which suggests that Cllr Harris’ conduct could be regarded as bringing the office of the councillor into disrepute.”

Torfaen council’s ethics and standards committee sat on Wednesday to determine whether the post had breached the authority’s code of conduct.

It decided to censure Mike Harris in relation to the post made while he was still an elected member, which did breach the code of conduct.