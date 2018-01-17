CARS and bikes racing in a Tesco car park in Newport have been warned to stop before someone is hurt.

A member of the public, who did not wish to be named, said he was horrified to see drivers racing up and down a car park at the Tesco store, in Spytty, on Friday.

He said: "I was coming out at about 8pm after doing my shopping and I could not believe what I saw.

"There were cars and bikes being raced up and down the car park.

"There were lots of vehicles travelling at stupid speeds."

He added: "Something needs to be done otherwise someone could get injured."

A spokesman for Tesco said: “Our Newport Spytty Extra store is open to the public 24 hours a day, and as a result we offer accessible car parking facilities around the clock.

"We maintain a 24-hour security presence and promptly inform the police of any incidents of speeding within the car park that pose a danger to the public.”

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police confirmed the incident and added that the information had been passed onto patrolling officers.

Local inspector Sarah Davies added: “We are currently working in partnership with local retailers to ensure we work together to target areas to reduce anti-social behaviour, to identify offences and actively deal with offenders.

“The business partnership also allows us together with stores like Tesco to share information that can lead to proactive enforcement.

“Officers do have powers to seize any vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, and drivers will be prosecuted.”