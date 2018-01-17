THERE were lots of readers commenting on stories this week.

One story that got people talking was about an arcade in the centre of Newport that could be closed to the public at night following concerns about anti-social behaviour.

The Grade II-listed Market Arcade, which runs between High Street and Market Street, is currently a public right of way 24 hours a day.

But police, business owners and Newport City Council officers have reported numerous problems with anti-social behaviour including graffiti, drug taking and dealing and noise at night. And now the council is considering introducing a Public Space Protection Order to close the arcade to the public overnight.

Here’s what you had to say on our website.

I say close it, like Newport Arcade. Then spend some money on it to bring it up to the same standard. The drug dealing, graffiti and other anti-social behaviour can move into the adjacent alley way, in the cold and the wet.

St3v3y

So the police know anti social behaviour is going on in the Arcade and know what form that takes - why aren’t they arresting those responsible - I bet they know who they are?

Why is this country’s legal system so pathetic that known criminals are allowed to carry on? If the Arcade is closed, the criminals will simply go somewhere else. The problem isn’t being addressed, it’s being moved - again. I despair, I really do.

rosa61

Businesses in the arcade are going through hell. Windows smashed on a regular basis and people using their shop doorways as a toilet. Its costing them a lot of money and stress. Arcades in other places like Cardiff are locked at night, it should be the same in Newport especially with the police cuts at the moment.

I do really feel for the police, there’s only so much they can do when they only have a handful of officers in Newport. It really is shocking.

Really livid

The arcade seems an ideal place to snare criminals. Only 2 access points. A few cops at each end and they simply walk to meet in the middle, hopefully with some bitey police dogs too. No one will want to throw away their “goods” and lose their profit.

But they'll have no choice. Sniffer dogs can follow up. Maybe you won’t catch them in the act but it’ll make “business” impossible. It’ll also stop the other nonsense. But muh resources? The cops can monitor social media for “offensive” material or focus on slavery but can’t take scum off the street.

Fried Gold

Im a business owner in Market Arcade, we have had the odd issue with drunks and graffiti but nothing that other business owners in Newport haven’t had.

The gates are going to be electronic and similar to the gated arcades in Cardiff, it means that we can all take the shutters off our windows and present the Arcade in a better way...there are lots of new businesses in there, everyone is independent and we are very excited about the renovations.

It will look beautiful and we hope it happens soon! I love being a business owner in Newport. I have amazing customers and the other owners in the Arcade are a pleasure to work with.

busymomma

This is a precursor the imminent millions they are going to spend to make it look good. They should at the same time install a fence to be closed at night to stop the idiots going in. However this means all shops cease trading at 3:30pm the same as the market does.

mervynjames

Great idea - and I hope money is spent on it to bring it up Cardiff’s arcade standards in time.

To be honest, while Newport Arcade might be cleaner, there’s not much in there to attract customers these days.

Now, when is the shopping area of Friars Walk (as oppose the restaurant area) going to be locked-up at night? Yes it’s a thoroughfare rather than an arcade or mall, but it’s so badly designed, with no long-term thought about security after the customers and staff depart. It should have had doors at each end and glass above the doors, like St. Davids 2.

There are exceptions like the Riverfront Theatre and a couple of excellent restaurants under Friars Walk, but for years poor old Newport has suffered from a ‘make do and mend - anything will do for our rate payers’ mind set.’

HARBOTTLE

Friars Walk has 24-hour security. It doesn't need gates.

JiggyWivIt

This may sound a bit bizarre and totally left field but how about policing the arcade...yeh sorry preposterous idea!

Baldie Lookin Chain

Good idea for high gates to be positioned at either end of this arcade. Shop owners could be given a key for entry and exit and then let us see if the druggies etc look for another area to carry out their shenanigans.

Put some wire mesh above the gates to stop them climbing over and give it 6 months and let’s see the result. As for using the grant to change the shop fronts, I think this would be a complete waste of time and money.

Never Say Dai