HUNDREDS of people attended the funeral of a war veteran who saw Hitler and later became a Eurovision Song Contest judge.

Newport-born Henry West, who was also a former South Wales Argus journalist, led anything but a quiet life.

Mr West, who was born in 1920, was an RAF veteran and during an eventful visit to Cologne saw Nazi leader Adolf Hitler - he would later recall: “I never did like the look of him”.

The 97-year-old’s funeral, held yesterday at St Cadoc’s Church, Caerleon, saw more than 200 people attend. Outside the church an honour guard - consisting of local air cadets, RAF personnel and staff from Village Services - was held.

Son Tim West paid tribute to his “wonderful” father.

He said: “He was born in Newport to William and Grace. In 1949 he married and had three children.

“My dad was many things. He joined the South Wales Argus in 1950 and later became a sub editor. He was normally reporting on Newport County.

“He was also a judge for the Eurovision Song Contest.”

He added: “He was a wonderful man.”

The funeral was led by Reverend Elaine Hill and Canon Arthur Edwards, who led the prayers and described the late veteran as a “lovely man”.

“It was a privilege to know him,” he said.

“Each one of us had special memories of him.”

Friend Jeff Dickinson said that the amount of people at the funeral was a testament to how popular Mr West was.

He said: “He was loved by all of us. He was a larger than life figure.

“He was always dressed smartly and always had his pipe.

“I counted more than 200 people at the church. It shows how popular he was. He would be so happy with this turn out.”

Another friend James Welsh added: “I have known him for years. Whenever we saw one another we would stop and chat.

“He was such a funny and wonderful guy.

“He is going to be missed by lots of people.”

Following the funeral, family and friends went to Caerleon Rugby Club.