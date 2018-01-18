THE organisation responsible for running sports, leisure and cultural services in Newport was applauded in the Senedd this week.

Speaking on Wednesday, Newport East AM John Griffiths praised the work of Newport Live.

Addressing local government secretary Alun Davies, the Labour AM said: “I've been involved in a number of meetings they've had with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and a range of partners, including Newport City Council, to ensure that we do take steps to get our local population more active. I believe that that's testament to the breadth of the vision that Newport Live have and the contribution they are making.”

Mr Davies replied: “Newport Live benefits from a strong relationship, with a forward-looking council in Newport, with a dynamic leadership in Newport, which seeks to ensure that organisations in the city do work together.

“I'm aware of the work that Newport Live does in encouraging and supporting families with health inequalities to live a healthy lifestyle. I think that, in many ways, this might be an example for many other organisations and authorities across the rest of Wales.”