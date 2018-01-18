A MAN stole money from the Spar shop on Chepstow Road in Newport yesterday evening, after climbing over the counter and threatening staff.

The robbery happened at around 9pm, and Gwent police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is white, spoke with a Newport accent, and was wearing a dark blue hoodie, a black hat, and a black scarf around his face. He also wore a distinctive fluorescent vest on top of the hoodie.

Anyone who knows who he is, or who has information that could help police to find him, is asked to telephone 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 432 of 17/01/18.