THE "continuing reticence" of Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP towards appearing before an Assembly committee, has been described as 'frustrating and disappointing' by its chairman.

Simon Thomas AM, who chairs the finance committee, said in a statement issued today: “This committee is frustrated and disappointed at the continuing reticence of the Secretary of State for Wales, the Right Honourable Alun Cairns AM, to appear before us on matters essential to the governance and performance of Wales.

“Thorough scrutiny and accountability are critical parts of any minister’s portfolio, regardless of the institution in which they sit.

“This committee’s work is considering matters which will affect every person in Wales, including the devolvement of tax-raising powers later this year.

"The Secretary of State is statutorily obliged to report on the implementation of the Wales Act 2014, but will not attend committee to discuss these annual reports.

“It is critical such processes are rigorously examined and that all parties involved subject themselves to such scrutiny.”

He added that the finance committee has offered a number of dates to Mr Cairns to appear before the committee since May 2016, including the option of appearing via video conference or Skype for convenience.

A Wales Office spokesperson said that Mr Cairns "is always happy to engage with the National Assembly for Wales on appropriate areas of policy."

"The primary focus of the National Assembly's finance committee is to scrutinise devolved areas where Welsh Government ministers are more appropriately placed to give evidence," they said.

"The Welsh Affairs Committee and the Welsh Grand Committee (at Westminster) regularly scrutinise reserved areas of policy that apply to Wales, and the Secretary of State for Wales appears regularly before both committees."