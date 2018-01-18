FOOTAGE has emerged of an attempt by thieves to steal a cash machine from an Ebbw Vale hospital after smashing a 4x4 into the entrance.

The "ram raid" took place at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Lime Avenue at around 3am on Thursday January 11.

CCTV shows the attempts to dislodge cash machine, which is out of shot, from its base - but the attempts were proved unsuccessful, with the offenders soon abandoning the Mitsubishi Pajero.

The vehicle's registration number is J629 UNC but it was using false registration plates RO59 FXW and L109 FNP.

The damage caused to the doors could take up to six weeks to repair, according to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch, with officers particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any drivers or passengers of the Pajero involved in this incident.

Detective Inspector Leigh Mears said: “We’re releasing this CCTV footage with the hope that someone has information that can help identify these offenders.

“If you’ve seen this vehicle or if you have information that could help our enquiries please contact us and help us bring these perpetrators to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 25 11/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.