A NEW campaign encouraging parents, carers and guardians to take time to talk, listen and play to help their child’s language development and communication skills has been launched by the Welsh Government.

The ‘Take Time’ campaign provides practical tips to parents and carers to help children, aged three to seven, improve their language skills and prepare for school. It is part of a wider Welsh Government approach to oracy which includes £700,000 of extra funding and support to schools in 2018-19 to help improve the language skills of learners.

Booktrust Cymru’s Pori Drwy Stori programme, which is funded by the Welsh Government, will be a resource as part of the new oracy campaign.

These materials are given out to every child in the reception year at the 42 maintained schools across Newport as support for parents and carers to engage in their child’s learning when they start school and focus on the key Foundation Phase areas of learning, including literacy and numeracy.

Cabinet secretary for education, Kirsty Williams, said: “Oracy is essential for developing life skills and we are keen to support parents, carers and guardians as they pass these valuable skills on to their children. We know there are many different pressures when you’re raising children.

"Sometimes just finding the time can be a challenge but the message of this campaign is that every effort you make at this early stage will help and the benefits will last a lifetime. It’s important that we make this as fun and as rewarding a process as possible.”

The ’Take Time’ oracy campaign is part of the wider ‘Education Begins at Home’ campaign. Now in its fourth year, ‘Education Begins at Home’ aims to encourage parents, carers and guardians to do more of the little things at home that will make a big difference to their child’s development and education.

Further information and online resources for parents can be found at www.facebook.com/beginsathome (facebook.com/dechraucartref) / on Twitter @edubeginsathome (@dechraucartref).