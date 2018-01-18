THE tallest building in Newport could become a hotel, it has been revealed.

Last month the 15-storey Chartist Tower was sold to developer Garrison Barclay Estates.

And at today's Newport City Summit it was revealed plans are being developed to convert it into a hotel.

The event at the Celtic Manor Resort arranged by Newport City Council saw representatives from the council, businesses and the technology industry speak about the city’s prospects for the immediate future.

The council also unveiled a wide-ranging masterplan for regenerating the city centre, detailing how it plans to redevelop three key sections of the area to make Newport a more attractive place to live, work and visit as well as to attract more business investment.

The plans for the Chartist Tower were among the most exciting revealed at the event, and could mean one of the most prominent buildings in the city centre - with spectacular panoramic views from its top floor - could become a central part of what Newport has to offer to visitors.

Although the plans were revealed at today's event by chief executive of the Celtic Manor Resort Ian Edwards, who said a proposal to convert the building into a four-star hotel with 120 rooms, restaurant, spa and conference facilities was in progress, Garrison Barclay director Ian Carter said this was just one expression of interest in the building.

“It would make a great hotel site,” he said.

“(The Celtic Manor) are interested, but likewise so are a number of other hotel brands.

“Our position is very much is we are still exploring all the options.”

He added: “We would very much like to do a hotel there.

“We are talking to four or five star operators and they are all very keen.”

Speaking after the summit Mr Edwards said: “It is exciting for Newport that there is the possibility of this building being converted into a hotel.

“This is an exceptional city centre location and the opening of ICC (International Conference Centre) Wales in 2019 is certainly going to bring demand for more hotel accommodation in Newport.

“The more important wider point I made was that it is essential existing hotel accommodation is improved and its potential maximised, so that we give conference delegates a reason to stay in the city, just as we have done with our £2 million refurbishment of the Coldra Court by Celtic Manor since buying the old Hilton Newport.”

Garrison Barclay bought the building, as well as the former BHS store and a number of other surrounding shops, for £6.5 million.

When the sale was announced Mr Carter said: “Newport is a city with a long and proud history which over the past couple of years has had a real resurgence.

“The construction of Friars Walk shopping centre, which is adjacent to the building, has seen the city centre become a destination again, as developers of Newport’s tallest building we are looking forward to continuing our positive work with Newport City Council.”

The developer is also behind the redevelopment of the former sorting office in Mill Street, which is set to become a hotel and office space.