A COMMUNITY radio station helping young people, as well as people with learning difficulties, in Newport gain valuable new skills has been praised by a Welsh Government minister.

Energize Media Community Interest Company, which is based at the Shaftesbury Community Centre in Evans Street, was set up in January 2015 and today is going from strength to strength.

Social care minister Huw Irranca-Davies recently visited the social enterprise, which was given a boost when Jeremy Kempton and friend Nigel, who both have moderate learning difficulties, pooled their direct payments to allow it to keep going. And now, thanks to the new confidence and skills he has gained through the scheme, Mr Kempton has been able to move out of his mother's home, where he had lived for 50 years, and into supported living.

The organisation has also worked alongside Newport High School to help support pupils at the school, as well as those in the wider community.

Another of the founders Simon Harvey said: "What has been achieved by everyone involved with Energize is unbelievable, with Jeremy and Nigel putting faith in the project and pooling their direct payments allowed the door to open to so many more people.

"Many vulnerable adults and their families have feared using direct payments and are not aware of the freedoms they can offer.

"We are now working with the Wales Co-operative Centre to strengthen and expand our work, while fully supporting their vision for more community enterprises to take the lead in social care provision in Wales."

Mr Irranca-Davies said: "It was a real pleasure to hear of the inspirational way in which Jeremy and Nigel came together to help establish it, and the wonderful way it has changed their own lives, and those of so many others, for the better."

He added: "This project has clearly made a real difference to many people's lives.

"I wish them every success in the future and hope the project continues to grow from strength to strength."