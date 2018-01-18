POLICE have issued a dispersal order to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

The 48 hour order, which started at 4pm today, has been issued in Newport City Centre and comes after concerns from the public in relation to being harassed, alarmed or distressed following reports of crime and anti-social behaviour.

This includes abusive language and groups congregating on pushbikes which has been described as "abusive" and "intimidating".

The order provides Police Officers and Community Support Officers with the powers to direct anyone to leave this specified area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.