THE number of people arrested in Wales for having indecent images of children has increased following an operation involving all four police forces.

Since launching in November 2016, Operation NetSafe has seen 486 warrants executed, with 339 people arrested and more than 2,000 devices being seized.

“Protecting vulnerable people of all ages is our number one priority, and Operation NetSafe has safeguarded dozens of children, many of whom have suffered the most appalling sexual abuse,” said South Wales Police assistant chief constable Jon Drake, All Wales Lead for child sexual exploitation.

“We knew that when we launched Operation Netsafe we would be dealing with high volumes of offending and the statistics generated by our enforcement action sadly reflects this.”

Run in partnership with child protection charity The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, it has also resulted in an increase in the number of people seeking confidential help to stop searching for such damaging and illegal images

The charity’s ‘Stop it Now!’ campaign refers offenders, would-be offenders, and their families to online self-help information and a confidential helpline to help them address their behaviour.

In the 12 months after Operation NetSafe was launched, a total of 1,350 people from Wales used either resource - a 50 per cent increase on the number of people seeking help in the year prior to the operation’s launch.

ACC Drake said: “Despite some successes, we still have much to do. I would urge anyone thinking of accessing these images to seek help or risk having us turn up at your door.”

Donald Findlater, child sexual abuse prevention expert and spokesman for The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, added: “Too many people, mostly men of all ages, seem to think it is okay to view sexual images of under 18s online. It is not. Not only is it illegal, but it causes great harm to the children in the images. It also causes harm to the offenders themselves; and to their families.

“Alongside police activity in Wales arresting more and more offenders, the Lucy Faithfull Foundation has been working over these last two years to develop its own response and resources to tackle this growing problem.

“Whether arrested or not, we want those offending to stop their illegal online behaviour; and to stay stopped. Our specialist staff have helped thousands to do this over recent years.”