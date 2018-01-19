A PARADE to commemorate the 139th anniversary of the battle of Rorke’s Drift and Cwmbran hero John Fielding VC will take place tomorrow.

The annual parade led by the South Wales Police Marching Band and Drums, will set off from Abbeyfields at 10.40am, marching to St Michael and All Angels church in Llantarnam where a graveside service will begin at 11am.

The day marks the 139th anniversary of the 1879 Battle at Rorke's Drift in which Private John Fielding received the Victoria Cross after defending a remote station against 4,000 Zulus. Private Fielding, who actually signed up as Pte John Williams, was one of 11 recipients of the Victoria Cross for his role in the battle.

The former soldier was honoured in the Cwmbran area with establishments named after him following his death in 1932, and is buried in Llantarnam.

The event is organised by the Cwmbran and District Ex-Services Association.

Please note that a section of Newport Road will be closed between 10am and 11.45am for the event.

Pte Fielding’s memorial in Cwmbran also extends to a road close to the church - John Fielding Gardens off Newport Road and Cwmbran town centre’s Wetherspoons.