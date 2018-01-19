BUSINESSES and residents in Newport will be turning the city black and amber ahead of Newport County AFC's FA Cup clash with Premiership giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Newport City Council, Newport BID (Businesses Improvement District) and the football club are joining forces to help people across the city show their support for manager Michael Flynn and his team ahead of the club's biggest FA Cup match for decades.

There will be good luck banners and bunting put up at key points around the city centre and local businesses and residents can join in the fun by decorating their windows with anything black and amber.

A special poster highlighting the big match is being prepared by the club for everyone to download to display in their windows.

This will be available on the council website and that of Newport Now BID in the next week.

Leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Debbie Wilcox said the council is delighted to join forces with the BID and Newport County AFC to help celebrate the club’s success.

“Newport County AFC is our city’s team and we know they have a lot of support among their fans but we hope everyone will get behind the club, the manager and the players by showing support by displaying the poster and dressing premises in the club colours,” she said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to show everyone that Newport can host big events and provide entertainment to draw in the visitors who want to be part of this special day.”

Newport County AFC director Gavin Foxall said the fourth round tie represents a great opportunity for both the club and the city.

“We are delighted to be working with Newport City Council who we work closely with on a regular basis and appreciate the continued support. In addition we are looking forward to forming a new relationship with Newport BID in the run up to the game,” said Mr Foxall.

Kevin Ward, Newport Now BID manager said: “This is more than just a football match. It is a huge event for the city and adds to our growing reputation as a centre for sporting excellence.

“We’d like to see the city turn black and amber in the run-up to the match, with businesses in particular showing their support for the Exiles.”