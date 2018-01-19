GWENT Police are appealing for information on a red Renault Clio parked in the Maindee area after a man's body was found.

On Monday, January 15, 2018, at approximately 3.30pm, Gwent Police were called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in Newport.

On arrival, officers discovered the body of 57-year-old Anthony Bubbins from the Newport area.

On Tuesday, January 16 2018, a 54-year-old man from the Newport was located in the Devon area and arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector, Mark Pope is appealing to the public for more information, specifically around the detail of a vehicle that is now of interest to the police.

He said: “We are now looking for more information on a red, limited edition, Billabong, Renault Clio, with an 03 plate which may have been parked on Brynderwen Road or the Maindee area of Newport.

"This is a very distinctive car and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the car parked in the area from Tuesday, January 9, 2018 to Monday, January 15, 2018.

"If you believe you may have seen it, please get in touch by ringing Gwent Police on 101. Thank you.”

Anyone who may have any further information on this incident please ring 101, quoting log number: 320 15/01/18