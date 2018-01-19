THE work of inspirational Cwmbran teenager Emily Clark, who died of a rare form of blood cancer in March 2016, has been praised in Parliament.

Following her diagnosis aged 16 Ms Clark started the Remission Possible campaign, which has inspired thousands to sign the stem cell donor register and is being continued by her mum Donna Dunn.

Speaking during a debate on blood cancer care in Parliament this week, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "During the period of her (Ms Clark's) illness, her work in setting up the RemissionPossible initiative resulted in 4,000 more people joining the stem cell donor register."

Addressing Crawley MP Henry Smith, leading the debate, the Labour MP said: "Will the honourable gentleman (Mr Smith) praise Emily, and her mother Donna Dunn, who is continuing the work?"

Conservative MP Mr Smith replied: "There are all too many examples of young people passing away from blood cancer.

"I pay tribute to Emily’s mother for a fine legacy. It is sad that a young life has been lost to this condition, but wonderful that so much good work has been done as a result."