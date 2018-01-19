THE number of people on Universal Credit in Torfaen being pushed into rent arrears is "deeply worrying", an AM has said.

The new benefits system has been in force in Torfaen since July last year. But, speaking in the Senedd this week, the area's AM Lynne Neagle said she was concerned about its impact.

"After the first six months of full service universal credit in Torfaen, (Torfaen council's) head of revenues and benefits Richard Davies said he felt the ethos of his role had changed from paying benefits and making sure people had their entitlements to ensuring people had food on the table.

"Sadly, there is no sign of improvement and last week the chair of Bron Afon Community Housing predicted the number of tenants adversely affected by universal credit will rise again and the level of rent arrears already being caused is deeply worrying."

Addressing housing and regeneration minister Rebecca Evans, the Labour AM asked: "What steps is the Welsh Government taking to support residents in communities that are struggling under Universal Credit, and, in particular, what steps can we take to ensure the problems with rent arrears do not lead to an increase in evictions and homelessness?"

Ms Evans replied research had shown welfare changes since 2010 had "hit the south Wales Valleys hard".

"I've spoken also to citizen's advice because I've been really keen to understand their experience in Torfaen, which has had full roll-out now," she said.

"They were very clear that rent arrears are a problem for people who have been moved over to Universal Credit.

"They are undertaking some local mitigating action, such as access to local hardship funds, for example, and tenants are being helped in that way."

She added: "This issue is putting quite strong pressure on our advice services and on citizen's advice in Torfaen, particularly."

Conservative South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar also spoke on the issue, saying "Our benefits system should be designed to make sure work always pays."

Replying, Ms Evans said: The Welsh Government absolutely agrees that work should pay, which is why we have such severe concerns about Universal Credit, which actually means that in many cases work doesn't pay.

"People who are in employment, such as loan families, and families with disabled people who are in employment, some of them will actually see their income fall as a result of the impact of Universal Credit."