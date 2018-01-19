THE resignation of a Torfaen councillor has prompted a by-election in a Pontypool ward.

Former Trevethin member Matt Ford stood down from the role after he accepted a role as an employee with Torfaen council.

The notice of a vacancy within the council was made public on Monday, January 8, stating that a casual vacancy in the Trevethin ward had arisen.

The by-election was confirmed on Wednesday, January 10, and providing that more than one applicant stands for election, the vote will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, February 22.

Nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the returning officer, Alison Ward, at the Pontypool Civic Centre by no later than 4pm on Friday, January 26.

In the 2017 election, former Labour candidate Mr Ford received the most votes with 424, followed by the independent Cllr Louise Shepphard with 400 votes.

Paper can be obtained from the civic centre, and are located for collection from the offices of the returning officer.

Further details can be found at torfaen.gov.uk or electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/local-elections-in-wales.