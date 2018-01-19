IT IS "vitally important" the UK Government puts plans in place for the future operation of the two Severn bridges, Newport East MP Jessica Morden has said.

The bridges are now back into public ownership, and tolls will be scrapped by the end of the year.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Ms Morden asked transport minister Nusrat Ghani for a meeting to discuss the bridges.

Speaking afterwards the Labour MP said: “The move to public ownership is a long overdue step in the right direction.

"It’s vitally important that the government now carefully plan for the future.

"I will be holding the government to account on these issues, and will continue to speak up for road users and businesses in Newport East who have been hard hit by the tolls over the years."