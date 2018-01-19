PLANS to revamp the centre of Newport have been met with a mixture of applause and scepticism.

Earlier this week Newport City Council unveiled its new city centre masterplan, setting out its plans for redeveloping and revamping the city centre.

Among the proposals are to encourage more businesses to move into the city centre by increasing the amount of high-quality office space, while regenerating historic buildings such as the Westgate Hotel and improving the attractiveness of the area for tourists.

Plans were also announced to convert Chartist Tower - the tallest building in Newport - into a new hotel.

Manager of the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), which represents the interests of city centre companies, Kevin Ward welcomed the plan as a step towards the regeneration of the area.

"As the company that represents more than 400 businesses in the city centre, we are a key partner in the continuing regeneration of the area and we play an active role in finding ways to improve conditions for traders, shoppers and visitors," he said. "In our view, the masterplan highlights the right areas and buildings in the city centre that must be both regenerated and re-imagined to ensure Newport's future prosperity.

"However, the masterplan is not a solution to the problems some parts of the city centre face and it must be part of a series of initiatives that work towards making Newport a better place to live, work and visit."

He added: "The BID and its members look forward to playing a full role in ensuring the city reaches its potential and takes advantage of the opportunities that will be presented over the next few years."

But some Argus readers were more sceptical.

Writing on Facebook, Linda Smith said: "Yet more hot air! If the council wants " A class offices" then they need to eat humble pie and allow developers to build the high rise towers (20 floors plus) that they need. This includes demolition of the many tired and dilapidated buildings in the city."

And Vicci Davies wrote: "Friars walk is a great investment but the other side of town is vile. Too much trouble. I hope this works out well for us but I don’t know."

But Kelly Jayne was more positive, saying: "Plans sound great, and positive news across the three main areas mentioned. The hotel is also a great idea given the new convention centre coming soon too. Newport is on the up."

The council has launched a consultation, which will run until Monday, March 5. Take part at newport.gov.uk/haveyoursay