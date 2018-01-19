A FATHER-OF-TWO from Newport, who pinned his ex-partner against a fridge by the neck causing her to pass out, has avoided an immediate jail term.

Mark Willis, 23, of Tunnel Terrace, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that the incident occurred at the home of his ex-partner on Saturday, December 2.

Prosecuting, Jenny Yeo said that Willis had agreed to come round to help put up the Christmas tree, but arrived drunk.

“He stormed into the address,” said Ms Yeo, “He went into the kitchen and started to shout in her face.”

During the incident Willis hit the woman with a lamp, smashed a money jar, and also head-butted her.

“He pinned her up against the fridge which left her unconscious,” said Ms Yeo, adding Willis also refused to call her an ambulance.

The court heard that the victim then contacted Willis’ brother for help, before a neighbour heard the commotion and came to assist, with the defendant getting into a fight with both of them.

The court heard that Willis admitted to drinking one pint of Stella prior to attending a rugby match in Cardiff, adding another pint, a shot of brandy and a cocktail after the game.

“He didn’t think he was drunk,” said Ms Yeo. “He thought he may have been spiked. He did not really recall anything that had gone on with any specific knowledge.”

The court also heard a statement from the victim where she said Willis’ behaviour was “completely out of character” and asked for him to spared prison.

Sentencing Willis to an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, Judge Stephen Hopkins QC said: “It’s an unfortunate fact of life that leopards do not change their spots.

“People like you, when I read facts like this, make me thoroughly ashamed to be a man.”