A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of 57-year-old Anthony Bubbins, who was found dead at a house in Newport on Monday.

The body of Mr Bubbins was found at a house in Brynderwen Road on January 15.

Paul Paget, 54, was later arrested in the Devon area and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court this morning charged with murdering Mr Bubbins between Thursday, January 11, and Monday, January 15.

He is also charged with stealing property belonging to Mr Bubbins from a house in Christchurch Road between the same dates, as well as having a kitchen knife in his possession at a service station in Cornwall on Tuesday, January 16.

Wearing a grey sweater and glasses, Paget, of no fixed abode, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality, and did not enter a plea to any of the charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on Monday.