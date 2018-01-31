ON SUNDAY February 18, Monmouth Rotary are holding their Annual Model Railway Exhibition between 10am and 4pm, but this time, due to the rebuilding of Monmouth’s Comprehensive School on the Leisure Centre site, it is being held at a new location.

This, its sixth event, will be held in the Bridges Centre, at the junction of the Wonastow and Rockfield Roads in Monmouth, NP25 5AS, with the usual array of exhibitors and demonstrations, available refreshments and better parking, and all for the same price of £5 for adults and £4 for children and concessions and a family ticket for four (2+2) costs £12. Proceeds from this year’s event will be shared equally between Bridges and other local charities that Rotary in Monmouth supports.

The South Wales Argus has teamed up with the event to offer one family ticket to two lucky winners. To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question: In which building is the Annual Model Railway Exhibition taking place this year?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to Railway Exhibition Competition, Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN or you can enter by text. Start your message with TRAINS, leave a space and then send your answer, name and address to 80360. Messages cost 25p plus your normal operator text charge. Service provided by Newsquest Media Group. Terms and Conditions at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.

Closing date: January 31, 2018.