THIS Saint Dwynwen’s Day you could take a romantic break and avoid the high costs of the Valentine’s Day rush.

There are lots of options available in Gwent where you can get away from it all without having to travel miles to get there.

St. Pierre Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Chepstow

Surrounded by 400 acres of parkland in the Wye Valley, this hotel is perfect for couples who want to get away from it all.

The 14th century manor house has plenty to keep you busy from a luxurious spa to a 18 hole golf course.

Find out more at marriott.co.uk or call 01291 625261.

The Priory Hotel and Restaurant, Caerleon

Dating back to 1180, The Priory is located in the heart of the historic town of Caerleon. If you are a couple who love history and comfort then this is perfect.

Each of the 22 bedrooms are individually decorated and are spread across the main building with five in the Priory Cottage, accessible through the hotel’s picturesque garden.

Find out more at thepriorycaerleon.co.uk or call 01633 421241.

Tŷ Bryn Bed and Breakfast, Llandogo

This romantic retreat offers a country break with stunning views of the River Wye. There are three double en-suite bedrooms, two with river views and one in a rear garden and woodland.

There is even a log burning fire to cosy up in front of. Find out more at wyevalleystay.co.uk or call 01594 531330.

The Newbridge on Usk, Tredunnock

Nestled on the banks of the River Usk, the hotel offers luxury in the countryside that is perfect for a romantic break.

Part of the Celtic Manor Resort the five star boutique hotel has six en-suite bedrooms, each individually designed furnished with oak and teak pieces.

The restaurant also offers fine food with stunning views. Find out more at celtic-manor.com or call 01633 410 262.

The Old Barn Inn, Llanmartin

With a history that goes back to the early 1750’s this hidden gem has modern and luxurious accommodation, award winning food and a fine selection of local ales, beers and wine. It also serves as a wedding venue, should you decide to tie the knot this Dwynwen’s Day. Find out more at theoldbarninn.com or call 01633 413382.