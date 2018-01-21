THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow across Gwent this morning.

The warning, which came into effect at 8.20am on January 21, covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

“Some snow will fall across parts of south-east Wales, south-west and central southern England on Sunday morning,” said the chief forecaster from the Met Office.

“Whilst many areas will see rain or sleet with no snow falling or lying some parts will see small accumulations.

“Up to 2cm is possible on low ground with 5cm possible above approximately 150m such as the Cotswolds and North Wessex Downs.”

The warning is expected to remain in place until 12pm.