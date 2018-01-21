NEWPORT County AFC fans have been queuing for hours in the wind and rain for a chance at tickets for the upcoming FA Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters armed with umbrellas have formed an orderly queue which has been in place since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just got back from Rodney Parade huge queue all the way around the ground Spurs here I come — stephenpaulhowell (@stephenphowell) January 21, 2018

Some expectant fans were said to have started queuing at midnight.

Just got to County to queue for my Spurs tickets. Huge queue already - first lads got here at midnight... @argusoncounty @southwalesargus @NewportCounty - pity it’s raining... pic.twitter.com/3HNAkrpVxc — Argus Business (@SWABusiness) January 21, 2018

Similar scenes were seen on Friday when hundreds of season ticket holders and supporters trust members flocked to Rodney Parade for tickets.

County are preparing to install a temporary stand with 1,000 seats behind the North Terrace to accommodate fans.

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 27.