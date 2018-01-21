A GOLDEN tree which allowed people to share messages of goodwill has raised £4,000 for good causes.

Newport’s Tree of Light returned to Friars Walk last month to raise money for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society, the Carers Trust South East Wales, The Sanctuary Project and homelessness charity The Wallich.

The Newport and Uskmouth Rotary Satellite Club first launched the tree in 2015 and it offers the opportunity to remember loved ones or send messages of good will.

Newport and Uskmouth Rotary Satellite Club member James Tovey said: “The Tree of Light project raised £4,000, which means that £1,000 will be given to each of the four charities.

“The money came from sponsorship and donations received. The donations were kindly match-funded by Mrs Jacqui Bowen, of Barclays Bank.”

Mr Tovey said that the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society will be using the funds towards a memorial garden for babies and children at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

This garden will be officially opened this Friday at 11.30am.

Mr Tovey added: “On behalf of Newport Uskmouth Rotary Club, I would like to thank the people of Newport for their generous donations, which has enabled us to support four worthy causes within our community.”

For more information please visit friarswalktreeoflight.co.uk