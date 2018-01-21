THE next phase of a £700,000 project to revamp Abergavenny’s town centre has begun, with significant road closures lying ahead.

Surfaces along Lion Street and Frogmore street will be repaved and realigned to link with the entrance to the new Morrisons supermarket.

The area will be a shared space built with granite setts and slabs, which the council say will be in keeping with the existing Brewery Yard scheme and will provide a “safe pedestrian-friendly environment.”

In addition, the council will convert King Street into a two-way route to accommodate restrictions on Frogmore Street and extend a shared space arrangement with a new bus stop at the junction of King Street and Lion Street.

The remainder of Lion Street from its junction with King Street to the start of Frogmore Street will incorporate full height kerbs and granite footways.

The scheme, which is being carried out by local contractor Alun Griffiths, is expected to take around 26 weeks and will be partly funded by the Morrisons development.

It follows a similar project in 2016 which looked to improve High Street, Nevill Street and St John’s Square.

A traffic management plan, developed by local councillors, businesses and other interested parties, involves road closures on the aforementioned roads but there will be diversionary routes in place.

Further proposals include a change to traffic movement on Frogmore Street and the control of access for delivery to businesses only via High Street and at restricted times before 10am and after 4pm.

The plans will be available for public viewing at the Abergavenny community hub, noticeboards throughout the town and at the contractor’s office on Lion Street.

Cllr Bryan Jones, Monmouthshire’s cabinet member for county operations said: “Phase One works in 2016 benefited from the setting up of the public realm working group and extensive consultation which played a significant part in the successful delivery of the scheme.

“Likewise, Phase Two proposals have been subject to close contact with the public realm group and widespread consultation as well as an extensive survey and assessment to measure the impact of changes on traffic flow and congestion.”

People will be able to email comments via highways@monmouthshire.gov.uk or post them at a box found at the Abergavenny community hub.