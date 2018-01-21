A FOODBANK in Monmouthshire had its “busiest Christmas ever” after helping 269 people in need over the festive period.

Of those supported by Caldicot Foodbank, 131 were children who were assisted as part of the organisation’s special Christmas Parcel scheme, along with 72 adults.

Parcels contained a selection of food to ensure a Christmas meal could be enjoyed alongside Christmas crackers, chocolates, mince pies, cake and other produce.

Where possible woollen items are also provided thanks to the donations of a knitting group in Portskewett.

“We make a special effort each Christmas to ensure that those children living in difficult circumstances are not forgotten,” said Rachal Collins, of the foodbank’s management committee.

“‘Too often children are victimised by their peer group when they don’t get much for Christmas on return to school.”

Where possible woollen items are also provided thanks to the donations of a knitting group in Portskewett.

People in need are referred to the foodbank by housing officers, community health workers, head teachers at local primary schools, and district nurses and others.

Funding for the scheme comes from local churches, and among others, this year December’s Christmas Concert put on by the music department at Caldicot School.

Members of the public also donate food through Collection Points at ASDA, The Co-op in West End, Waitrose and at Caldicot Library.

To find out more about the foodbank, the public are invited to this year’s annual general meeting on Tuesday January 30 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church Hall.