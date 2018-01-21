MORE than 350 runners braved the wet and windy weather in Newport city centre on Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of the Riverfront parkrun.

Although the very first event in 2017 was delayed due to icy conditions 143 runners eventually took part in the run when it took place on January 21, of last year. Now, one year on, 352 participants and 31 volunteers were out in force on Saturday.

The Riverfront run, which was the second free 5k event to be set-up in the city after the Tredegar House run, has welcome 2,888 runners to the course in its first year.

“It was fantastic – it is really, really exciting and it is great to see the run really established in the community,” said Teej Dew, who is the co-event director with Lisa Nicholls.

“We have a number of volunteers who will come with us for one event and go to the Tredegar House event the next week.”

Moving into its second year, the Riverfront parkrun is now hoping to purchase a second defibrillator to increase event safety, especially at the course’s furthest point.

“As our course is an “out and back” course, we are hoping to raise money for a defibrillator which we can put at the further place away from the start,” said Mrs Dew.

“It would just increase the level of safety for all our participants across the course.

“We have been lucky to receive donations from current park-runners but we would like to open this out to everyone.”

For more go to parkrun.org.uk/riverfront